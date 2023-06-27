Bhagalpur blast: There was a possibility of cylinder explosion, debris was removed but not a single piece was found, there is talk of a big mess

Till now the police officials have kept silence regarding the incident of explosion that took place on Saturday evening in Hussainabad, located in Hussainabad, Babarganj police station area of ​​Bhagalpur, Bihar. Why the explosion took place in the case, whose fault it was, such questions could not be lifted. At the same time, the spot is testifying to some major criminal incident that took place there. Abdul Gani, father of Inter student Tausif who died in the case, is also telling about the reasons and culprits of the incident. Despite this, there is no one to listen to them. The nephew Hasan alias Monu, whom Abdul Ghani is accusing of the bomb blast, attended Tausif’s funeral that took place late Sunday evening and was also present at the cemetery, but the police did not even get a whiff of it.

Forensic team investigated for the second time

The debris was almost cleared from the spot on Monday, but till now no evidence of cylinder blast has been found at the spot. After investigating the whole matter and collecting evidence and evidence, the ATS team also returned to Patna on Monday morning. At the same time, the FSL (forensic) team arrived for the second time within 48 hours for investigation after removing the debris from the spot on Monday evening. From where the team also seized many other evidences. The team also searched the place where the bomb had exploded. It is feared that the bomb exploded near the staircase in Abdul Ghani’s house, which has been completely destroyed.

Sultana told her husband- Hasan swallowed her son

Abdul Ghani told that his wife, who was admitted in the hospital, spoke to him after regaining consciousness late Sunday evening. Crying, his wife Sultana said that nephew Hasan swallowed her son. Sultana had also told about the explosion after the sack caught fire. After this, late at night the doctors referred him to Patna for better treatment.

Discussion of having red gunpowder among the local people

Local people said in a low voice that many people of criminal nature living in Hussainabad and surrounding areas bring red explosives from other states and districts. Which they use in making bombs to be used in mutual disputes and supremacy battles. People said that at the time of the explosion, the smell of explosives spread all around as it happens after the explosion of the said bombs. They suspect that a large quantity of red gunpowder (explosives) was kept in the said house, due to which the blast took place.

Discussion in the underworld, the ammo of Rahmat

Regarding the incident of explosion in Hussainabad area where the police officers from Bhagalpur to Patna are losing their sleep. At the same time, the discussion of this explosion is in full swing in the underworld of Bhagalpur. According to sources, due to the explosion at Abdul Gani’s house in Qureshi Tola, there is talk of explosives ordered in large quantities by Rahmat.

