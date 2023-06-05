Bhagalpur bridge accident: SDRF team is monitoring, four boats deployed in Ganga

The Aguwani Ghat-Sultanganj bridge being built on the Ganga river in Bhagalpur, Bihar, collapsed once again on Sunday evening. Even before this, in the month of April last year, this bridge had collapsed in a storm. After the accident, vigilance has been increased around the bridge. SI Birendra Kumar of Sultanganj SDRF told that since the accident, 4 SDRF boats have been deployed in the river Ganga. There are two boats on both sides of the river. They are being constantly monitored.

Construction agency working in EPC mode

The Aguwani Ghat-Sultanganj bridge is being constructed on the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) mode. That is, the work agency is doing engineering, designing and construction work by itself. This bridge is being built on the design made by the work agency and the condition is that its super structure is not lasting. According to the expert engineer, if the bridge was being built on the design made by the Bridge Construction Corporation, then this situation would not have arisen. There should be a change in the clause of EPC mode. EPC is diverting the work on projects above 100 crores. Due to this the responsibility of designing is being given to the work agency.

Design of work agency has been approved by IIT

The design of Aguwani Ghat-Sultanganj bridge has been approved by IIT. According to the expert engineer, the work agency proposes the names of three IIT engineers for its verification along with preparing the design, out of which the concerned department selects one. Verification of the design is done by the engineer of the selected IIT. As the design of the said bridge has been approved after verification and the bridge is being built on it. However, without investigation, it cannot be said why the structure of the bridge is collapsing again and again.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cpd0qOjmI0E)