Bhagalpur-Dhakamod-Bhaljor NH-133E will be widened to four lanes, connectivity to Jharkhand and West Bengal will be better

Patna. The construction of Bhagalpur-Dhakamod-Bhaljor (Hansdiha) NH-133E four-lane widening of about 63 km length connecting Bhagalpur with Jharkhand and West Bengal will start this year. For this, the construction agency will be selected very soon through tender. Its estimated cost is around Rs 980 crore. For this, the process of land acquisition is currently going on.

Construction will be done in two phases

According to the information received from the sources, the Bhagalpur-Hansdiha forelane will be constructed in two phases. In the first phase, a road will be built till Dhakamod. At the same time, in the second phase it will be constructed from Dhakamod to the Bihar-Jharkhand border. After this, fourlane will be constructed by the Jharkhand government. At present the width of the road is seven meters, but now a 22 meter wide road will be built.

Construction of bypass in Banka’s Amarpur

While going from Bhagalpur to Jharkhand and West Bengal in the state, there will be facility in movement of vehicles in Banka. For this, the process of construction of bypass has started in Amarpur of Banka. About 10 meter wide two-lane paved shoulder road will be built in about one and a half years at a cost of about 70 crores. In a length of about 7.052 km, this bypass will start from Kulhadia Mard of SH 25, will go from SH 85 Chapri Mard, Digghi Pokhar of SH 85 to Sihudi Mard of HH 25. The width of this road is currently 3.75 meters and 5.50 meters, which is to be increased to 10 meters.

Drain collapsed in construction of Mithapur-Mahuli elevated road in Patna, water is accumulated near more than 50 houses

Widening of Patna district Naubatpur-City-Rampur- Majhpura-Dulhin Bazar road

Naubatpur-City-Rampur-Majpura-Dulhin Bazar Road of Patna District About 11.48 km length will be widened from the Central Road Fund. Its estimated cost is around 49 crore 77 lakh 77 thousand 252 rupees. There is a plan to increase the width of this road to 10 meters.

