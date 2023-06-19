Bhagalpur: Drought due to scorching heat, drought was announced last year even after more rain than this

Bhagalpur: Last year in the Kharif season, drought was announced in the paddy producing areas of Bhagalpur division. This time there was less rain amidst the scorching heat. In such a situation, the sound of drought has started appearing at the time of sowing the seed. In the district, from the first week of June, the work of sowing chickpeas started. Till now 30 to 40 percent of the work of weeding was done. This time, in the midst of the scorching heat, such a terrible situation has developed that not even one percent of the seed was sown. Barely out of 5123 hectares of land, only 45 hectares of land has been planted with Bichda, which is 0.89 percent of the work of Bichda could be completed. Maximum 1.20 percent Bichda is planted in Goradih in the district. Apart from this, the condition of all the eight paddy producing blocks of the district is even worse. Although some areas of Shahkund were irrigated by boring and Bichda has been planted in 10 hectares.

Last year till now there was 91 mm of rain, this year 72 mm

According to last year’s figures, the district had received more than 91 mm of rain, whereas this time only 72 mm of rain has been received. The normal rainfall was to be 170 mm and the actual rainfall was to be 378 per cent. Although there was less rain in June last year and this time it rained more. Last year there was only two mm of rain. This time it rained 21 mm. The rains of April, May and June need to be added for paddy cultivation and Bichda.

Agriculture officer said

Bhagalpur’s District Agriculture Officer Anil Yadav said that farming in the paddy growing area in the district is dependent on rain. Unless it rains, the litter cannot be planted. Boring is also not successful everywhere. However, the farmer needs to cultivate paddy with short duration paddy and zero tillage method.

