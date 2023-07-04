Bhagalpur: Drug addict son held parents hostage for four days for not giving money

A state in Eastern India: In Bhagalpur, a drug addict’s son beat up his parents for not giving money. Then kept him hostage in the house for four days in injured condition. Ansh Jivrajka (21), who lives near Vallabh Thakur Lane, Sujaganj, Kotwali police station area, has filed a case against Ansh Jivrajka (21), making this serious allegation. On June 25, 2023, four days after the incident of fighting inside the house by their son, on June 29 somehow the husband and wife reached Mayaganj Hospital for treatment in an injured condition. After giving PI (Police Information) in the matter by the hospital management, the Barari police recorded the statement of the parents who were victim of the son’s harassment on June 30. After recording Fard’s statement, Burari police sent the said statement to Kotwali police station. A case has been registered on the basis of Fard’s statement.

Fight with father for not giving money

In the given statement, Shyama Devi Jivrajka has told the police in front of her husband Ashok Jivrajka that her son Ansh Jivrajka (21) consumes brown sugar and ganja etc. for the past few years. Due to this drug addiction, he demands money from his father every day. On June 25 also, his son Ansh went to his father Ashok Jivrajka to demand money. He beat up his father badly for not giving the money. Seeing this, he tried to intervene. But his son also pushed him and dropped him on the ground. Both of them were injured in the incident. On the other hand, the son threatened that if they go to the police station or hospital regarding this matter, there will be bad consequences. For four days they remained in the house in an injured condition. On June 29, when the pain of the injuries in the fight increased, they quietly left the house when their son was sleeping in the house. Both of them reached Mayaganj Hospital and got their treatment done.

Hiding son’s harassment for months due to social prestige

The victim’s parents told that their son was fighting and misbehaving with them for many days due to drug addiction. But due to social prestige, they kept hiding the incident. Now the situation was out of tolerance.

