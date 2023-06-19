Bhagalpur: Electricity failed even in the scorching heat, supply was interrupted due to fault in the line, then the wire fell somewhere

Bhagalpur: The electricity crisis prevailing for the last 15 days was not resolved even on Monday. In this scorching heat, there was less electricity for about eight hours. There were many reasons for getting less electricity. One kept tripping the line every five minutes, while the other kept the feeder on shutdown. The game of load shedding also continued. People connected to Vikramshila feeder were getting electricity for half an hour, then it used to stop for one and a half to two hours. The condition of the hospital feeder of Mojahidpur Power House was that due to overloading around 2 o’clock in the day, it was put on load shedding. It has been on load shedding not once but many times. Even around 12 noon this feeder was on load shedding. The feeder named Bishahari Sthan of CTS Power Substation was also on load shedding for a long time. The main line of Mojahidpur power house kept tripping several times.

Bholanath Ishakchak feeder remained on breakdown due to breaking of LT wire

Uninterrupted supply could not be achieved even from the Bholanath Ishakchak feeder of Bhikhanpur power sub-station. The wire of the LT line of this feeder broke down in Gandhinagar and this line remained on breakdown for a long time. The electricity came on around 12 noon.

Bhagalpur Weather: Relief news from the Meteorological Department, Monsoon winds are active in the district, it can rain anytime

Today CS and TTC sub center will remain closed from 8 to 10 am

Two power substations CS and TTC, which supply electricity to the central city, will remain closed for two hours on Tuesday. There will be no power supply from 8 am to 10 am. Pranav Mishra, assistant engineer of Tilkamanjhi Electricity Sub-Division, said that there was a fault in the ringman unit. To rectify this, it has been decided to keep both the sub-centres closed for two hours. Electricity will be switched off between 8 am and 10 am.

