Bhagalpur: Girl’s body found hanging in a closed house, father accused of murder

The dead body of 21-year-old Mita Mohini, daughter of advocate Shailesh Chandra Singh, living in house number 46 in the Janata quarter of the Housing Board colony of Barari police station area of ​​Bhagalpur, was found in a locked house under suspicious circumstances. After getting the information, a crowd of the people of the colony gathered. The father of the deceased also reached Bhagalpur from his village in Shahzadpur of Shahkund. He went to his courtyard through the roof of another house and entered the house through the back door. He found the latch of the back door broken and found his daughter’s body hanging from the noose from a height of just six feet. On the possibility of being alive, he immediately opened the noose. But found the daughter dead. He gave his statement to the police about the possibility of murder in the case. In the case, he has accused a person living in the locality of killing and hanging the dead body.

Wasn’t picking up the phone since 9 pm

The father of the deceased, Shailesh Chandra Singh told that he and his daughter Mita Mohini alias Monika used to live in the house. His wife died a year ago due to illness. At the same time, his younger daughter Mohita Nupur is studying ANM in Barsoi, Katihar. On Saturday, he had gone to his ancestral home in his village. For some reason, he could not return back to Bhagalpur on Sunday night. At around four o’clock in the evening, he also had a talk with Mita. On Monday morning around 8 o’clock, his younger daughter called and informed that Mita was not picking up the phone since around 9 o’clock on Sunday night.

peeped inside through the skylight and found him hanging

On this matter, he sent the people of the locality including a relative living in the nearby area to the house. When Mita did not open the door even after making a lot of noise and knocking, he peeped inside through the skylight next to the door and found Mita hanging. Till then he also reached his house in the housing colony from Shahkund. They tried to break the door but due to the iron door, the door did not break. He entered the courtyard of his house from the terrace of a nearby house. When I opened the door of the courtyard, I found the door open. He immediately reached the front room of the house and removed the noose of the daughter hanging from the noose. But she was found dead. They informed the Barari police about this. The friends of the deceased who reached the spot told that Mita was very worried about her studies for the last few days.

