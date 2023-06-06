Bhagalpur: Love is such that the wife was shocked to see her husband behind bars, eight months pregnant died due to fall

Bhagalpur: Eight months pregnant Pallavi (26), who reached Special Central Jail (Camp Jail), Bhagalpur, died on Tuesday. The woman had reached the jail to meet her husband Govind Kumar alias Guddu Yadav, a resident of Janidih, Ghogha, who is in jail for the last six months in the case of attempt to murder. Seeing her husband’s condition in jail, she fainted, after which she was taken to Mayaganj hospital. There the doctors declared him dead after investigation. On getting the information, the people of the woman’s maternal and in-laws’ side reached Mayaganj Hospital.

On June 6, 2022, there was a fight between Govind Kumar, a resident of Janidih of Ghogha, and the family members of his Gotia Manoj Yadav and Vinod Yadav. In the matter, both the parties had registered a case under the sections of attempt to murder and assault in Ghogha police station. On 23 November 2022, the police arrested Guddu and other members of his family and sent them to jail. Others got bail in the case, but Guddu could not get bail. The relatives had filed an application in the Patna High Court for his bail. The bail hearing was to be held after the summer vacation.

Pallavi fainted

Guddu’s brother Vicky, who reached Mayaganj hospital, told that when his brother went to jail, his sister-in-law Pallavi was two months pregnant. The family members decided that in this situation, they will not take the brother to the jail and get the sister-in-law to meet. For the last few days, the sister-in-law was repeatedly insisting on meeting her brother. After this, they took the sister-in-law in a car and reached the camp jail on Tuesday. There the sister-in-law met her brother in the drawing room. On seeing her brother behind bars, her sister-in-law fainted and fell there. They took her to Mayaganj Hospital, where the doctors declared her sister-in-law dead.

Love marriage took place three and a half years ago, the first child was about to be born

Mala Devi, the mother-in-law of the deceased told that Pallavi is a resident of her village. Guddu and Pallavi had a love marriage three years ago with the consent of the family members. Pallavi became pregnant after two and a half years of marriage. Govind and Pallavi were about to have their first child. There was an atmosphere of happiness in the family regarding this. Meanwhile, Govind went to jail. After this the whole family started taking care of Pallavi. Keeping in mind Pallavi’s health, they were not bringing her to jail to meet Govind. But after a lot of insistence, he was brought to the camp jail to meet Govind, where this incident took place.

Husband came out on parole after wife’s death

Eight months pregnant Pallavi reached to meet her jailed husband, she could not see her husband out of jail while alive, but after his death, the court granted parole to the jailed husband. After getting parole, Janidih resident Govind alias Guddu Yadav, who was lodged in Camp Jail, came out of jail at 10.05 pm on Tuesday night. After getting parole, on the orders of the court, the relatives deposited Rs 12 thousand and Rs 2.5 thousand to the jail management. After this, the jail management released Govind on parole for 24 hours along with a jamadar and five jawans from the police station. After getting the parole, the family reached his house late on Tuesday night with Govind, where he started fainting on seeing the dead body of his wife. On regaining consciousness, he used to cry and say only one thing, mother, it was another matter of 15 days, why did he send Pallavi to meet her. Now who will look after me and my family.

