Bhagalpur: Lover stabbed married girlfriend in love affair, used to talk on phone

Bhagalpur: Babita Marandi, wife of Sheetlal Hansda of Parasbanna Panchayat Rajban of Ishipur police station area of ​​Pirpainti, was tried to kill her own cousin brother-in-law Anoop Lal Hansda by stabbing her in the throat at around 3 am on Thursday. Hearing the screams of Babita, Neighbor along with chief representative Niranjan Kumar and PNSAS representative Mo Anwar took the injured to the referral hospital for treatment, where the doctors said that the condition of the injured woman was out of danger. Meanwhile, as soon as Ishipur Barahat police station got information, Ani Vikas Kumar reached Sadalbal Hospital.

self-defense knife

Injured Babita Marandi told the police that she slept with her five-year-old daughter Aayushi Hansda after closing the door of the house at night when suddenly Sanjul Hansda’s son Anuplal Hansda attacked her with a knife. In order to defend, he got a knife in his throat. When she screamed, Anuplal Hansda ran away as soon as he heard the sound of the nearby villagers running. She said that Anuplal Hansda used to talk to her over phone all the time, both of them had a good relationship. Anuplal Hansda used to pressurize her to leave her husband Sheetlal Hansda and stay with him and asked to adopt both mother and daughter. He used to insist even after refusing. Finally, Anuplal came from Tamil Nadu and escaped from home and village after being stabbed.

Bihar News: Two youths riding a bike died in a collision with an army vehicle in Katihar

Now husband is refusing to keep her

The victim told that her husband Sheetlal Hansda works as a laborer in Andhra, he had gone to work from home about 10 days ago. Now my husband is refusing to keep me after getting information about the incident and is asking me to go to my maternal home, or to stay with the person with whom I used to talk. I want to stay with my husband who has gone to Hyderabad to work as a labourer. SI Vikas Kumar reached the spot and investigated and questioned the villagers. He called Anuplal Hansda, but the phone was said to be switched off. Till the news is written, efforts are being made by the villagers on both sides to reach a settlement.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bv8R6ANtgBA) )bhagalpur news