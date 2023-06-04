Bhagalpur: Protested against molestation of girls in the fair, then lost his life, know the whole thing...

Bhagalpur: Pintu Kumar Mandal (16), son of Sujo Mandal of Amapur, found it costly to protest against the mischievous youths who were molesting girls in the yagya fair going on at Chaiti Durga place in Pakkisarai. The mischievous youths put the knife in his chest, due to which he died on the spot. One of his friend Purushottam Mandal was beaten up so badly by the unruly youths that he is admitted in Mayaganj hospital. According to rural sources, the incident took place on Saturday night at quarter to twelve. The ongoing nine-day Lakshmi-Narayan Yagya at Chaiti Durga Sthan Pakshisarai had ended, but a fair was held. To see the fair, Pintu Kumar Mandal of Amapur along with his friend Purushottam and four friends reached the place of Yagya. While visiting the fair, I saw near the swing that some naughty youths were molesting the girls. Pintu and his friends did not like this. When he opposed this, a group of unruly youths started fighting with Pintu and Purushottam.

Purushottam’s treatment is going on in Mayaganj hospital

A young man stabbed a knife between Pintu’s chest and stomach, due to which he fell down and started sobbing. Purushottam was seriously injured by being beaten with fists and kicks. Pintu’s other friends were also beaten up, but he managed to escape. One of them called Pintu’s brother Badal and informed that Pintu had been stabbed to death. After getting the information, the family members reached the place of Yagya. Seeing the fight, other people of the fair informed the Ghogha police station. Ghogha police station in-charge Chandradeep Kumar arrived with the police force, by then the group of youths who carried out the incident had fled from there. Both Pintu and Purushottam were taken to Mayaganj Hospital, but Pintu had died. Purushottam was sent to Mayaganj Hospital for treatment.

Motihari: The property dealer was going to Raxaul in a bus snatching 30 lakhs from the property dealer of Patna by becoming a custom officer

Raids are going on to arrest the criminals

Kahalgaon SDPO Shivanand Singh, Ghogha police station in-charge, Rasalpur police station, Bajra team reached in the night itself and on his instructions raided to arrest the criminal youths. All the youths had hid at other places. After paperwork in the morning, the dead body was sent to Bhagalpur for postmortem. Here late in the evening, Ghogha police station in-charge said that on the application of the deceased’s brother, an FIR has been lodged against six named. Police is conducting raids to nab the accused.

Crying mother’s bad condition

After reaching the spot, mother Shobha Devi started wailing by beating her chest after seeing her blood-soaked son. Pintu and his brother used to work in a brick kiln with great difficulty to make ends meet. Since there was a brawl in the fair. Everyone recognizes the boys who killed, but no one wants to take the name. This murder is being discussed in every square and intersection of Ghogha since morning. Ghogha police said that the application was not received from the relatives of the deceased. The dead body has been handed over to the relatives after postmortem.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cpd0qOjmI0E) molestation with girls