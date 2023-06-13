Bhagalpur: Rain and storm blew away sheds and thatches before monsoon, wind speed was 40 to 50 kilometers per hour

Bhagalpur: Before the arrival of monsoon, there was a sudden dust storm and torrential rain in the city at 8.15 pm on Tuesday, where people got relief from the heat and humidity. At the same time, due to wind blowing at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour, trees fell down in different areas of the city. On the other hand, the sheds of temporary shops built on the side of the road were blown away. The roofs of houses in various localities were also damaged. Electric wires were also damaged at many places due to falling tree branches. Due to this, the power supply and traffic in the city got disrupted. Branches of several trees in front of the Sandys compound, towards the police line, were uprooted and scattered on the road. The same situation prevailed in Barari Road, University area and other areas of the city.

Water-logging situation in light rain

About 20 mm of rain is expected in the city for half an hour. Due to light rain, there was water-logging in various areas of the city including Adampur, Bholanath bridge, Lohapatti, Hadiya Patti, Diction Mode, Station Road. After the rains ended, hundreds of people stranded in markets and other places were worried about going to their homes. Apart from this, pits have been dug for laying other pipes including Sahebganj, Adampur. Here too, mud has spread on the road including water-logging. Here, due to the strong storm and rain, the crops grown in the fields and the mangoes grown in the orchard suffered a lot.

The storm reached Bhagalpur via Nepal and Kosi

On Tuesday evening, a swarm of clouds developed in the Terai of Nepal in Bhagalpur district and entered Bhagalpur district via Kosi region. Actually, due to strong sunlight throughout the day, an area of ​​low air pressure has formed in East Bihar. To fill the empty space, the strong wind that blew in the lowlands turned into a storm as soon as it reached Bihar. The storm passed through Bhagalpur towards Banka and Santal parganas.

