Bhagalpur: Real brother took his life after refusing to graze goat in the field

The real brother along with his wife brutally thrashed the elder brother for refusing to graze goats in Barmasia village of Ishipur Barahat police station area located in Pirpainti block of Bhagalpur. At first the elder brother refused to file any kind of police case against his younger brother. But late at night when the injured felt severe pain, the relatives took him to the local government hospital. From where the doctors told his condition serious and referred him to Mayaganj Hospital. On Thursday morning around 10 am, he reached Mayaganj Hospital with the injured. Where the doctors declared him dead.

There was talk of keeping the goat tied

Here, in the case of nephew and sister-in-law, at first they kept on refusing to file any kind of case against their relative Gotia. But when the matter came to light, Barari police took cognizance of the matter and after recording the statement of the wife of the deceased, sent the dead body for postmortem. Amit Tuddu, son of Munshi Tuddu (45), a resident of the deceased Barmasia village, told that his father was a very straightforward person. On Wednesday morning, his uncle Sonelal Tuddu’s goat was grazing the plants on the ground in front of his house. On this, he asked Aunt Pakku Saren to keep the goat tied up. In the evening, his father and sister Usha went for a walk in their farm. Only then uncle Sonelal and his wife Pakku reached there. Controversy started on opposing the refusal to graze the goat. On seeing this, his uncle and aunt together started beating his father with bamboo sticks lying nearby.

Lathi-poles fiercely in mutual enmity in Chhapra, former district councilor killed in knife fight, former chief arrested

home treatment first

The father refused to get the treatment done immediately because of the police case being filed against him. On which his mother did home remedies by keeping him at home. Late night his father felt severe pain in his stomach where he was hit with the cane. In a hurry, those people took him to the PHC located at Pirpainti. From where the doctors told his condition serious and referred him to Mayaganj Hospital. On reaching there, the doctors declared him dead.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5092s4zuik) )brother killed brother