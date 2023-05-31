Bhagalpur: Sons collect money from land buyers telling father dead

Bhagalpur: A heinous crime was committed by sons along with father on Wednesday in Harla of Ishipur police station area. For a piece of land, his three sons first declared the father dead and tried to take ownership of the land, when the father came to know, he protested. On this, the three sons along with the wife tried to kill themselves by cutting them with an ax. Chhathu Sah’s wife and all three sons, who live as laborers, made a fatal attack. The police have arrested all the four accused in the case. While other injured including Chhathu Sah are being treated at JLNMCH Hospital in Mayaganj. According to the information, the three sons took money from the buyers by telling that the father was dead, and also tried to get some land in their name. At the same time Vishnudev Tiwari and Kishandev Tiwari, sons of Dinesh Tiwari, the owner of Chhathu Sah, reached there. Seeing the old man being attacked, he also got badly injured while trying to save him. Hearing the noise, Dinesh Tiwari’s second son Vishnudev Tiwari and Ritesh Pandey were also attacked by the attacker brothers. Vishnudev and Ritesh Pandey were also injured in the incident. Meanwhile, the people of the village surrounded the three attacker brothers.

Police took all the injured to the hospital

On information, policemen under the leadership of SDPO Shivanand Singh, Pirpainti Police Station President Rajkumar Prasad, Ishipur Police Station President Sudhanshu Shekhar arrested the three attacker brothers Amit Sah, Dinesh Sah and Vivek Sah and his mother Anju Devi. Prior to this, the Ishipur police station chief took all the injured in a police jeep to the referral hospital for treatment. The police station chief said that the FSL team is collecting evidence after reaching the spot.

All three sons opposed working in Dinesh Tiwari’s goat farm

Dinesh Tiwari, who reached the referral hospital for the treatment of his sons and labourers, told the police that his wife and sons tried to kill Chhathu Sah just for seven decimals of land. Chhathu used to work in his goat farm for the last ten years. His wife and son used to oppose it. While he keeps her as a member of his family. On Wednesday, when his son Vishnudev Tiwari was going, his three sons were cutting Chhathu with legs and ax. All three also made a fatal attack on his sons who went to save him. Seeing the brutal attack, the villagers got angry and surrounded all four and handed them over to the police.

