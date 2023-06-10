Bhagalpur: The loving couple got married by running away from home, brought back the girl and left, absconded with jewelry

Bhagalpur: A girl from Baikatpur ward 25 of Sultanganj police station area got married to a young man from Kathara village in a love affair. A new turn came in the case on Saturday when the said lover himself fled leaving the girl in Sultanganj. Let us tell that after the disappearance of the girl, on May 29, her brother Rahul Kumar lodged a missing case at the Sultanganj police station. The absconding girl married Kathara resident Bittu Kumar in Patna Hanuman temple on May 30. The girl told that on June 7, Bittu’s brother Chandan Kumar left Patna to take us home and while coming to Sultanganj, took my husband with him near Kamarganj. Forced me off The police took the girl into their custody. The girl told that Bittu Kumar went away with 20 anklets kept in her bag, a gold chain around her neck.

Police immediately put the lonely girl at the shelter

The Fard statement of the girl was recorded in the Bhagalpur court. In which he talked about going with the said young man from his mind. After this the police brought the girl to Sultanganj. After the husband absconded from the spot, the police immediately got the lonely girl kept in a shelter for her safety. A large number of women reached Baikatpur on Saturday as soon as the information was received. Ward councilor Krishna Kumar also reached the spot. The girl started getting upset when the young man’s mobile was found switched off. After which she reached the police station late on Saturday evening from the shelter.

Katihar: The child who went to earn at the age of seven went missing, how did he return home after 19 years, know the whole story…

The girl was sent to her in-laws house in Kathara on the orders of the court.

Taking quick action, the police station chief sent the girl to her in-laws’ house along with the police force. Police Station President Priya Ranjan told that the woman told the court to go with the young man from her heart. Released after court order. Till late night the settlement between the in-laws side and the girl’s family is being done by the local people’s representative and the local people.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7nXIPgcuH4)