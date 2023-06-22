Bhagalpur to get super specialty hospital soon, instructions to complete handover process soon

Bhagalpur: The handover process of the super specialty hospital being built at Burari Road under the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH) will be completed soon. Regarding this, information about the construction work of the super specialty hospital was taken through video conferencing from the Health Department, Patna headquarters on Thursday. Dr. Umashankar Singh, Principal of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College participated in video conferencing from Bhagalpur. The principal told that the civil work of the hospital has been completed. At the same time, the interior work including operation theater is being completed by the agency.

The state government had recently released the outstanding amount of 34 crores.

The Patna headquarter was told that the agency should be instructed to complete the work at the earliest. At the same time, the process of handover of the super specialty hospital should also be completed soon. Displeasure was also expressed from the Patna headquarters for keeping the pace of work slow on the part of the agency. Let us tell you that the outstanding amount of Rs 34 crore was recently released by the state government. After this the agency has started the interior work. However, more than 280 personnel including doctors, nurses and medical staff are needed for the operation of the super specialty hospital. Till now the process of recruitment of personnel has not been started.

Instructions for completing the fabricated hospital

In the video conferencing, instructions were given from Patna Headquarters to complete the fabricated hospital being built for the treatment of cancer patients in Mayaganj Hospital and complete the process of handover from the construction agency soon. Let us inform that the process of construction of a fabricated hospital in the westernmost part of the hospital is in its final stage with the help of plastic sheets and iron beams for the treatment of infected patients during the Corona period. The hospital management has decided that cancer patients will be treated here at this time.

