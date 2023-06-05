Bhagalpur: Today the temperature of Bhagalpur was five degrees higher than Jaisalmer, know when the monsoon will knock...

Bhagalpur: Life is getting badly affected due to the hot winds blowing in the district. The situation is that Bhagalpur is recording higher temperature than the hottest desert areas of the country, Jaisalmer and Barmer. While the maximum temperature of Jaisalmer was 38.1 on Monday, the maximum temperature of Bhagalpur was recorded at 43.2 degrees. The minimum temperature was 23.5 degrees. In such a situation, the temperature of Bhagalpur district was five degrees higher than that of Jaisalmer. Gaya remains the hottest district of Bihar, but on Monday, the maximum temperature of Gaya district was 39.5 degrees, which was four degrees less than Bhagalpur. According to meteorologists, the temperature of Bhagalpur is five degrees above normal at this time. Heatwave or hot winds will continue till June 8. Till June 11, the temperature will remain above 40 degrees.

Ideal conditions for monsoon

Meteorologists believe that due to increase in temperature, the air gets heated and rises up and an area of ​​low pressure is formed. This position is ideal for attracting monsoon. Monsoon is running late by about a week. It could not reach the Kerala coast till Monday evening. However, Monsoon has become active in Sri Lanka. The date of arrival of monsoon in Bhagalpur is 11th June. In 2022, the monsoon entered on 16 June. This time in 2023 it can reach between 16 to 20 June.

Pre-monsoon rain also turned away

So far there has not been a single drop of rain in the month of June, while in the past years before the onset of monsoon, there has been a lot of pre-monsoon rain in June. Because of this, the district is witnessing record breaking heat this time. Where the common people are troubled by the heat, this time the paddy crop has not yet been prepared.

Temperature likely to continue to rise

The nodal officer of Rural Agricultural Meteorological Service of BAU Sabour told that the sky will be clear in Bhagalpur district from June 6 to 10. There is no possibility of rain now, during this time dry and hot westerly wind will continue to blow. The average wind speed can be eight to 14 kilometers per hour. The rise in temperature is likely to continue. Farmers are advised to irrigate hot vegetables and maize crop. Keep the animals inside the house or in the shade, stay at home yourself, drink water as much as possible. Give water to the animals too.

Do not leave the house from 12 to 3 o’clock

According to the alert issued by Meteorological Center Patna, people should not come out of their homes from 12 noon to 3 pm. Wear cotton clothes and drink plenty of water when you go out for important work. See a doctor after getting hit by a sun stroke. Please inform that wards are being operated for the patients suffering from heat stroke in Sadar and Mayaganj hospitals.

