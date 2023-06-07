Bhagalpur: Truck ran over three people on morning walk, two dead and one seriously injured

Bhagalpur: The truck ran over three people on Wednesday morning near the culvert between Kiranpur Chiraiya village on Shahkund-Amarpur SH. One died on the spot, while the other succumbed during treatment at Mayaganj Hospital. The treatment of the third is going on. The deceased include Lakhan Rajak (62 years), cousin father-in-law of former chief Kishori Devi, resident of Dohradih Pustiya of Deendayalpur Panchayat and Lakhanlal Sharma, resident of Vishwaspur under Amarpur police station area. It is said that Lakhan Rajak died on the spot. On the other hand, Sidho Yadav (55 years) of Kiranpur village was seriously injured. The local people took the injured to Amarpur Referral Hospital, from where the doctors referred them to Mayaganj Hospital for better treatment.

People got angry on the information of double death, blocked the road

After getting the information about the death in the accident, the angry relatives tied a rope and parked a bike on the road near the spot and blocked the road. The relatives were demanding action and compensation against the truck driver. The relatives were adamant on the demand to provide immediate assistance, but the road jam became complicated when the Panchayat representative refused to provide the assistance. After getting the information, BDO Abhinav Bharti reached the spot along with the police forces and the jam was broken by giving compensation to the relatives and other assurances including action against the truck driver. During this the road remained blocked for two hours.

Many trucks loaded with sand stuck in the jam

Due to the road jam, there was a long queue of trucks carrying sand. According to the information received from the family members, Lakhan Rajak, the cousin of the former head of Pustiya village, along with two of his colleagues had gone on the morning walk by road. As soon as they reached the bridge, two companions sat down during the morning walk. In the same sequence, a truck going from Shahkund to Amarpur ran over the old man from the opposite side, due to which he died. The deceased are of old laborers type. He has two sons and three daughters. Station Officer Pankaj Jha told that the body has been sent for postmortem, on the statement of the deceased’s son Santosh Rajak, an FIR has been lodged against the unknown truck driver.

