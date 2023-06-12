Bhagalpur Weather: After the rain, the temperature decreased by 5 degrees, the monsoon knocked, will reach East Bihar after two days

A state in Eastern India: In Bhagalpur district, people got respite from the scorching heat and humidity after 33.6 mm of rain on Sunday late night. The period of heatwave has also reduced in the district. Due to continuous hot winds for the last 15 days, the whole district was heating up. But after the rain, the temperature decreased by five degrees. On Monday, the maximum temperature was 36 degrees and the minimum temperature was 24 degrees. At the same time, during the rain, the wind blew from the east at a speed of 29.3 km/h. After the rain, the moisture content in the air reached 84 percent. Because of this, people felt humid in the midst of strong sunlight on Monday afternoon.

Likely to be active in other areas of Bihar till June 15

Here, according to the India Meteorological Department, the active monsoon in the North East is slowly entering Bihar. Monsoon had entered Kishanganj, Araria and Purnia at 5 pm on Monday. Two days later, till June 15, monsoon winds are expected to be active in East Bihar and Kosi region including Bhagalpur. People will heave a sigh of relief from the heat only after the monsoon becomes active in the region. Although the temperature has started decreasing, but still the people of the area are facing the humidity.

Clouds will prevail in the district till June 15

According to the India Meteorological Department, the sky will remain cloudy in the district till June 15. At the same time, it is expected to rain at many places in the district. Here, Dr. Sunil Kumar, the nodal officer of Rural Agricultural Meteorological Service of BAU Sabour, told that between June 13 and 15, light clouds may remain in Bhagalpur district. There is a possibility of rain on 13th June. During this, there is a possibility of easterly wind.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uCCW576dn9k)