Bhagalpur Weather: Alert of hot winds and strong sunlight till June 8, the temperature crossed 42.6 degrees

Bhagalpur: The people of the district are not going to get relief from the scorching heat and scorching sun till June 8. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heat wave and hot wind in entire Bihar including Bhagalpur. Animals and birds along with the common people are suffering due to continuous hot winds. Talking about the heat in the first week of June in the last 10 years, the temperature once reached 40 degrees in 2015. While the maximum temperature of the district reached 42.6 degrees on Saturday. At the same time, the minimum temperature was also 24 degrees. Dr. Sunil Kumar, the nodal officer of BAU’s Rural Agriculture Meteorological Service, said that the sky is likely to remain clear in Bhagalpur district from June 4 to 8. There is no chance of pre monsoon rains now. The hot westerly wind will continue till June 8. The average wind speed will be 6 to 10 kilometers per hour. The increase in temperature will continue. Farmers can irrigate hot vegetables and maize crops in their fields as per requirement. Keep animals indoors or in the shade.

What was the temperature on June 3

In the last 10 years, the highest temperature on June 3 was 42.6 degrees in 2023. Wherein 38.4 degrees in 2022, 35 degrees in 2021, 35 degrees in 2020, 33.5 degrees in 2019, 33.1 degrees in 2018, 32.2 degrees in 2017, 36 degrees in 2016, 37.6 degrees in 2015, 34.4 degrees in 2014 and 34.4 in 2013. degree max The temperature was

Shravani Mela: Kachcha Path will reach through corridor from Kanwaria Ganga Ghat, preparations in full swing, deadline fixed

Monsoon hasn’t reached Kerala coast yet

Even on Saturday, the monsoon has not reached the coast of Kerala. On the other hand, the monsoon has been taking till June 12 to reach Bhagalpur. This time it can reach from 15 to 20 June. This time monsoon is expected to enter Kosi and East Bihar via Kishanganj.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2oPaWOqjks)