Bhagalpur Weather: Relief news from the Meteorological Department, Monsoon winds are active in the district, it can rain anytime

Bhagalpur: The India Meteorological Department has released a new forecast related to monsoon on its website on Monday. According to the department, till now the monsoon stuck at Kishanganj border has progressed. Monsoon has become active in various districts of East Bihar and Kosi including Bhagalpur at this time. Due to this, instead of the dry and hot westerly wind, the moist east wind kept blowing at a speed of 24.8 km/h. It has rained in various districts around Bhagalpur. Dr. Sunil Kumar, the nodal officer of BAU’s Rural Agriculture Meteorological Service, told that it will start raining in Bhagalpur from Monday night till Tuesday. Monsoon winds have started blowing in the district, but the monsoon will be said to be fully active only after the rains. On Tuesday, the new forecast related to monsoon will be issued by Bihar’s Meteorological Center, Patna.

Forecast of rain from today till June 23

Amidst changing weather activities, the maximum temperature of the district decreased by three degrees on Monday to record 38 degrees. And the minimum temperature was 26 degrees. Light clouds may remain in the sky between 20 and 23 June. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain between 20 and 23 June. During this, the wind will continue to blow from the east. The average wind speed can be 18 to 26 kilometers per hour.

Bhagalpur: Drought due to scorching heat, drought was announced last year even after more rain than this

Drought has started coming due to less rain

Last year in the Kharif season, drought was announced in the paddy producing areas of Bhagalpur division. This time there was less rain amidst the scorching heat. In such a situation, the sound of drought has started appearing at the time of sowing the seed. In the district, from the first week of June, the work of sowing chickpeas started. Till now 30 to 40 percent of the work of weeding was done. This time, in the midst of the scorching heat, such a terrible situation has developed that not even one per cent seed was sown. Barely out of 5123 hectares of land only 45 hectares of land has been planted with Bichda, which is 0.89 percent of the work of Bichda could be completed. Maximum 1.20 percent Bichda is planted in Goradih in the district. Apart from this, the condition of all the eight paddy producing blocks of the district is even worse.

