Bhagwant Mann working as Kejriwal’s pilot: Amit Shah

Chandigarh, June 18 (Hindustan Times). In a direct attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Bhagwant Mann is spending Punjab’s money on advertisements across the country to further Kejriwal’s politics.

Union Home Minister Shah was addressing a BJP rally in Gurdaspur on Sunday on the occasion of completion of nine years of the Modi government at the Centre. He said that today wherever Kejriwal goes in the country, Bhagwant Mann takes his ship and reaches Delhi. From there both go ahead. Instead of roaming around the country in the interest of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann is roaming around as Kejriwal’s pilot. He said that at present the Chief Minister of Punjab has only the job of keeping Kejriwal happy and taking him around the country. Law and order has deteriorated in Punjab today. The Chief Minister does not have time for his own state. Today there is a government in Punjab which makes empty promises.

Taking a dig at the AAP government, Shah said that the women of Punjab are checking their accounts every month, when will they get Rs 1,000 in their accounts. Shah did not stop here, he said that a cabinet minister of Punjab is facing allegations of sexual exploitation of a Dalit and the government is trying to protect him. Amit Shah said that Punjab is the only state where all the three colors of the tricolor are visible. Punjabis have never backed down in the defense of the country since the freedom movement till date. He said that the Modi government has organized Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti programs across the country by spending Rs 250 crore. He said that 9 years ago there were 314 people in the black list, which has now been reduced to just two people. Where on 26th December was celebrated as Veer Bal Diwas. At the same time, the Modi government has given the facility of donation to the Indians settled abroad in Darbar Sahib. Apart from BJP state president Ashwani Sharma, many leaders addressed on the occasion.

Punjab BJP will fight against drugs

Home Minister Shah strongly criticized the Punjab government on the issue of increasing drug smuggling in Punjab. Punjab BJP workers have been given a new task. Shah said that in the coming days, BJP workers will work at block level in Punjab and make people aware against drugs by going door-to-door.