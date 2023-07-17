Bhakiyu president Naresh Tikait acquitted in the farmer’s murder, Jagbir Singh was murdered 20 years ago, know the matter

Muzaffarnagar News: The Muzaffarnagar court has acquitted Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait in the famous Jagbir Singh murder case. Due to lack of evidence, the court has acquitted Naresh Tikait. People’s eyes were fixed on the court’s decision since Monday morning. Naresh Tikait has got a big relief from the court’s decision.

Chaudhary Jagbir Singh, president of the Rashtriya Kisan Morcha, was shot dead by unknown assailants in Alawalpur in the year 2003 in the Bhora Kala police station area of ​​Muzaffarnagar. This massacre came in the headlines in the whole of Uttar Pradesh. Chaudhary Naresh Tikait and two other people were also made accused in the murder of Jagbir Singh.

Two of these accused have died during the trial. At the same time, a case was going on in the court regarding Naresh Tikait. Now the court has acquitted him due to lack of evidence. Ashok Kumar, the presiding officer of Additional Sessions Court (Special Court Gangster Act) court number five, has heard this case.

In this case, former minister Yograj Singh is the litigant in the case. Jagbir Singh was the father of former minister Chaudhary Yograj Singh. In this case about 20 years old, the security was increased in the court premises since morning regarding the decision of the court. At the same time, heavy police force remained deployed in the court premises during the verdict.

Senior advocate of the defense Anil Jindal told that the judge had reserved the verdict on July 12, on which the verdict was pronounced on Monday. After hearing the arguments of both the sides, the court acquitted Chaudhary Naresh Tikait due to lack of evidence. He told that the other two accused in this case Parveen and Bittu alias Patwari have already died.

After the court’s decision, Chaudhary Naresh Tikait said that truth has won. We were innocent and the court did justice. He said that we had full faith in the judicial system. A long legal battle ensued. But, we had full faith that one day justice will be done. This is the victory of the justice of the court and of our faith.

Farmer leader Jagbir Singh was shot dead on September 6, 2003 in Alawalpur Majra village under Bhorakalan police station area. Former minister and RLD leader Yograj Singh had registered a case of murder against Rajeev alias Bittu and Praveen of Alawalpur village, along with National President of Bhakiyu Chaudhary Naresh Tikait, a resident of Sisauli.

Praveen and Bittu have died during the trial of the case. After the police, this case was transferred to CBCID. In this case CBCID had given a clean chit to Naresh Tikait. However, the plaintiff had filed an application in the court to summon Naresh Tikait under CrPC 319.

The court accepted this matter and then Naresh Tikait was tried for murder. Naresh Tikait is the elder brother of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait who was in limelight during the farmer’s movement in Delhi.

