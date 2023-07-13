Bhangar rocked by bomb blast again, four ISF workers injured

Bhangarh/Kolkata, Amit Sharma : Even after the Panchayat elections in West Bengal, the incidents of violence in the state are not taking the name of stopping. An atmosphere of tension prevailed in Bhangar, Chandihat, Basanti and other areas of South 24 Parganas. On Thursday, Bhangar was once again shaken by the explosion. On this day there was a sudden explosion near a house located in Chakmaricha village of Chatalbedia.

explosion during bomb making

It is being alleged that there was an explosion during the making of the bomb, in which four people were injured. However, the police is probing the cause of the explosion. The four injured were said to be workers of the Indian Secular Front (ISF). The names of the injured have been given as Imran Molla (16), Inzamul Molla (17), Sakir Hussain Molla (19) and Rafiq Molla (33). They are all members of the same family. All four have been admitted to Chittaranjan National Medical College and Hospital.

Deployment of police personnel in different areas

According to sources, on Thursday afternoon, the local people got scared after hearing the sound of a loud explosion near a house in Chakmaricha village. People saw that four people in injured condition were being taken from there to another place by sitting in a vehicle. All of them are residents of the same village. Here, as soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot. Some samples have been collected from there. The statement of the local people has been recorded regarding the incident. Here, another police team also got involved in the search of the injured. Due to the ongoing post-poll violence, police personnel have been deployed in different areas of South 24 Parganas. Police pickets have also been made at various places to search the vehicles.

The injured were taken to the hospital under the supervision of the police.

The four injured were being taken to another place by vehicle, but while passing through Basanti Highway, they were caught by the police of Kolkata Leather Complex police station from Kantatla area. After that the police took all four to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. It is being told that after the incident, the relatives of the injured had called the driver of a private car. He was told that all four were injured due to the explosion in the gas cylinder. After this, the driver was going to the hospital with the injured from his vehicle. While passing through the Basanti Highway, the police stopped his vehicle and all four were taken to the hospital under the supervision of the police.

It is not the job of the governor to see election violence

Naushad Siddiqui called Trinamool’s allegations baseless

MLA and Trinamool leader Soukat Mollah has alleged that even after the elections, the ISF is trying to disturb the atmosphere in Bhangar and the explosion took place during bomb making in Chatalbedia. Although. ISF leader Naushad Siddiqui retaliated by terming Trinamool’s allegations as baseless that supporters of the ruling party were continuously targeting ISF workers. He alleges that Trinamool is making false claims by throwing bombs at the houses of ISF workers. There has been a demand from both the parties for a proper investigation into the incident.

