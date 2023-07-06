Bharat Gaurav special train for pilgrims from July 22, the train will pass through these stations including Jamtara

Jasidih. On behalf of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited, Bharat Gaurav special train is running from July 22 to travel to South India. For this, booking of seats in the train has started on the IRCTC website. On Wednesday, Manish Kumar and Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, chief supervisors of IRCTC’s Patna Zonal, gave information about this in a press conference at the RO located in the Jasidih station premises. He informed that Bharat Gaurav train is being run for pilgrims to visit Tirupati (Balaji Darshan), Rameswaram (Shri Ramnath Swami), Madurai (Meenakshi Temple), Kanyakumari (Kanyakumari Temple, Vivekananda Rock), Trivandrum by train. .

This journey will be of 10 days

This journey will be of 10 days from July 22 to August 1. The train will start from Bettiah station on July 22 and will run via Sugauli, Ramgarhwa, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Kiul, Jhajha, Jasidih, Madhupur, Jamtara, Chittaranjan, Asansol, Hijli stations. . Pilgrims can board the train at all stations. For this, two different categories have been kept by IRCTC.

Many facilities will be given including travel insurance

19,620 per person for the budget class, 32,075 for the standard class and 32,075 for the comfort class. With this fee, the pilgrims will be given many facilities including vegetarian food, breakfast, AC and non AC hotels and bus travel, travel insurance in the train. Tour manager and security arrangements will be deployed in each bogie. For this, the pilgrims can visit the IRCTC website www. To install irctc tourism. You can book from com and from IRCTC agent. Apart from this, you can also contact on the helpline number 8595937732.

Additional stoppage of Gaya-Jasidih-Gaya Shravani Mela Special at Barhiya station

Railway has decided to give additional stoppage of 03698/03697 Gaya-Jasidih-Gaya Shravani Mela Special at Barhiya station with immediate effect. 03698 Gaya-Jasidih Special and 03697 Jasidih-Gaya Special will reach Barhiya station at 02:15 hrs and 10:21 hrs respectively, train will halt at Barhiya station for two (2) minutes.