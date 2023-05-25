Bharat Gaurav Train: Departure from Kanpur for Dharma Yatra from Kashi to Gangasagar, passengers will return on June 3

Kanpur : Bharat Gaurav train left for Ganga Sagar Yatra from Central Station on Thursday. 66 passengers have boarded this train from Central. Which includes eight-month-old Parineeti Pandey, who was traveling with father Akhil and mother Smriti. In the railway record, the youngest passenger in the tourist train of IRCTC has become the culmination. The devotees will return to Kanpur on June 3 at 12 noon after visiting Ayodhya, Kashi, Gaya, Puri, Kolkata and Gangasagar. During this, the passengers were welcomed by playing drums.

9 nights and 10 days package

The journey of Bharat Gaurav train from Agra to Kolkata via Kanpur will be of nine nights and ten days. For the first time in this package, apart from second, third ac, passengers of sleeper class will also be able to travel. Category wise vehicles are included for local excursion with breakfast, lunch and dinner. CCTV cameras and security guards have been increased for each coach in the train. Along with this, infotainment system has also been installed in the entire train.

These places will be visited in the package

According to IRCTC’s Bharat Gaurav tour package, railways will take passengers to Ganga Sagar Yatra, Baidyanath Yatra, Gaya, Puri, Konark, Kolkata, Varanasi and Ayodhya. By local means, the railway will take passengers to Baidyanath Temple, Jasdih, Vishnupad Temple, Gaya, Jagannath Temple and Konark Temple, Puri local temple.

boarding and alighting facility from these stations

Let us tell you that the Bharat Gaurav tour package train will run from Agra Cantt station on 25th June. Which will reach Kanpur Central via Gwalior, Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi, Orai. After here the train will go to Kolkata via Lucknow, Ayodhya Cantt and Varanasi.

