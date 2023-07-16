Bharat-NCAP: Country’s leading automobile companies including Maruti, Mahindra appreciated the indigenous car assessment program

Bharat NCAP: Leading automakers including Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota Kirloskar have termed the government’s India New Car Assessment Program (India-NCAP) as a good step in the right direction for the domestic industry. Welcoming the initiative, vehicle manufacturers said that it would encourage production of safer cars in the country.

Will encourage manufacturers making safe cars

Velusamy R, President (Vehicle Technology & Product Development), Mahindra & Mahindra said, “We at Mahindra believe this is one of the concrete steps taken by the Ministry of Road Transport. We welcome the implementation of India-NCAP. Velusamy R said that this initiative of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will create a level-playing field and encourage healthy competition among Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to manufacture safe models for Indian customers. Velusamy expressed hope that the government would also give some incentives to the manufacturers making such safe cars.

Government aims to implement this program from 2023

Rahul Bharti, Executive Officer (Corporate Affairs), Maruti Suzuki India said that the company supports this initiative. Empowering customers with the right information in principle is always a positive step and we support it, he added. Government has released draft notification on India-NCAP. In this, it is proposed to give star rating to the vehicles on the basis of their crash test. The government aims to implement this program from October 1, 2023.

Higher standards of safety can be achieved

Toyota Kirloskar Motor spokesperson said, we believe that India-NCAP is a step in the right direction. While the industry itself is going ahead and talking about new safety standards, today the customers have also become more aware of the safety features. The spokesperson added that most OEMs are already following higher standards based on customer preferences. Bharat-NCAP will bring in more transparency and achieve higher standards of safety.

security is an important aspect

Echoing a similar view, Peter Solk, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said that the Indian government is laying more emphasis on safety regulations and policies which will help in improving car safety. He said, “Security is an important aspect. Skoda will continue to focus on safety to grow the brand in the Indian market. Tata Motors has said that it has always been supportive of the government’s move towards safe transport and will continue to do so in the future.

India-NCAP A Voluntary Program

Tae Jin Park, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kia India, said that this step is very good for the Indian automobile industry. The company has analyzed the notification and is working on it. Under India-NCAP, manufacturers or importers have to apply in Form 70-A to the government-nominated agency. The agency will give a star rating to their motor vehicle under the Vehicle Industry Standard (AIS)-197. The nominated agency will put this rating on the portal. India-NCAP will be a voluntary programme.