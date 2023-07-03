Bharti Singh: Bharti Singh is the owner of property worth crores, comedy queen is fond of luxury cars

Bharti Singh Birthday: comedy queen Bharti Singh (Bharti Singh) is celebrating her 39th birthday today. He has worked hard to reach where Bharti is today. The comedy queen does not hold back in making the audience laugh at any event, reality show, award function with her comedy. His luck changed with ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’. After which he never looked back. Once brought up in poverty, Bharti today has assets worth crores.

Bharti Singh is the owner of property worth crores

Bharti Singh has a huge fan following across the globe and is known for playing the best comic character in every show. According to media reports, the total assets of the comedy queen are Rs 30 crore. However, Bharti once told in a vlog that she has a mineral water factory in Amritsar, which she started 4-5 years ago. In this work, the people of the surrounding villages help them, due to which they also get employment.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.jscar collection of comedy queen

Bharti Singh has many expensive cars, in which Audi Q5. Apart from this, he also owns a black colored BMW X7 and a Mercedes Benz GL-350. Apart from this, Bharti makes vlogs, in which she shares her personal life with the fans. Her husband Harsh Limbachia and son Gola are also often seen in the vlog. In her recent vlog, Bharti shared how she was tensed about finding the right school for Gola.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.jsBharti Singh was seen in the reality show Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull

Bharti Singh said, I am very stressed about one big thing and that is school. Many of our relatives and friends are scaring me that now Gola is one year old, we should start looking for a good school and send him as soon as possible. On the other hand, on the work front, Bharti and Haarsh were recently seen together in the reality show Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Kissing Jad Hadid cost Akanksha Puri dearly!