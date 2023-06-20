Bhavani Devi created history, became the first Indian to win a bronze medal in fencing in the Asian Championships

Olympian CA Bhavani Devi on Monday created history by winning a bronze medal in the women’s saber semi-finals of the Asian Fencing Championships in Wuxi, China. This is India’s first medal in this competition. In the semi-finals, Bhavani went down 14-15 in a hard-fought match against Uzbekistan’s Zeynab Deybekova, but ensured India’s first medal at the prestigious event.

Bhavani created history by winning bronze medal

Bhavani caused an upset by defeating defending world champion Misaki Emura of Japan 15-10 in the quarterfinals. This was Bhavani’s first win against Misaki. Earlier, she had lost all her matches against the Japanese player. Bhavani got a bye in the round of 64, after which she defeated Dospe Karina of Kazakhstan in the next round. The Indian player also upset third seed Ozaki Seri 15-11 in the pre-quarterfinals. Bhavani, who became the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics, was eliminated in the round of 32 at the Tokyo Games.

