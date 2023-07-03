Bhim Army founder Chandra Shekhar Azad raised questions on police revelations, demanded CBI inquiry

Lucknow : Bhim Army founder Chandra Shekhar Azad has said that the CBI investigation will reveal who were involved in the conspiracy of the attack. Questioning the revelations made by the police regarding the recent attack on him, Chandra Shekhar Azad has demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident so that those conspiring against him could be exposed.

The attack took place in Saharanpur on the evening of 28 June.

Four car-borne assailants allegedly fired indiscriminately at Azad’s vehicle near Gandhi Nagar Colony under Deoband police station area of ​​Saharanpur district on the evening of 28 June, when he was returning from his party worker’s house.

Haryana and UP police together caught the attackers

On 1 July, the Ambala unit of the Haryana Special Task Force, along with the Uttar Pradesh Police, arrested four people near a dhaba in Shahzadpur area of ​​Ambala. According to the police, during interrogation, the arrested people told that they fired at the Bhim Army founder because they were angry with his statements given in the last few months. The accused were identified as Vikas, Prashant and Lovish, all residents of Saharanpur, UP. The fourth accused Vikas is a resident of Karnal in Haryana.

Akhilesh Yadav wrote on Twitter

SP President Akhilesh Yadav wrote on Twitter, ‘The murderous attack on Chandrashekhar Azad, national president of Azad Samaj Party in Deoband, Saharanpur, by criminals protected by power is a highly condemnable and cowardly act. When the people’s representatives are not safe in the BJP rule, then what will happen to the general public? Jungle Raj in UP!

Shivpal Singh Yadav surrounded the government

After the attack, Shivpal Singh Yadav tweeted, ‘The morale of the criminals in the state is so high that the chaotic elements have started breaking all their limits and borders. In UP, the opposition is now on the target of both the government and the criminals. The deadly attack on Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar is an alarm for the hollow law and order situation in the state. Wake up government!