bhojpuri biggest sad song will make you cry rjl

Bhojpuri Sad Songs: You must have heard many painful songs of Bhojpuri, but have you heard the biggest painful song of Bhojpuri. If you have heard then you must be understanding the lyrics and importance of that song. If you have not heard, then no problem, today we will introduce you to that song. Will talk about every aspect of the painful song. Because only those who have gone through pain can understand the importance of painful songs. Let us tell you about the biggest painful song of Bhojpuri. Along with this, they also give information that which singer of Bhojpuri has sung this song. Pawan Singh, the power star of Bhojpuri cinema and Sartaj of Suro, has sung the biggest pain filled song of Bhojpuri. That song is not from any of his albums, but from his film Gadar. Pawan Singh has sung a very lovely song in this film. The lyrics of the song are Tu sanam bewafa ho gayilu ho. Vinay Bihari has penned this song with his pen. Music director is Om Jha. Please tell that Pawan Singh is looking like a scattered lover in this song. Pawan Singh is looking very sad and desperate in this song. In this song, Pawan Singh is seen very broken after being cheated in love. He becomes a victim of alcohol addiction. Drunk power stars are unable to control their emotions. Then sing the biggest pain filled song of Bhojpuri. You will also get emotional after watching the song. You will start crying after listening to the full song. Please tell that in the video of Tu Sanam Bewafa Ho Gayilu Ho, actress Pavitra Punia and Nidhi Jha have worked.