Bhojpuri singer Abhishek arrested in Gurugram, accused of raping a minor girl and making objectionable photos viral

A case of brutality has come to light from a girl in Gurugram. A Bhojpuri singer has been arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a minor girl and posting her objectionable pictures on social media. The accused singer is a resident of Bihar. Accused Abhishek is also known by the name of Babul Bihari.

rape in hotel

According to media reports, serious allegations have been leveled against the arrested accused singer on behalf of the victim. It was told that Singer, a resident of Bihar, lived in Rajiv Nagar area of ​​Gurugram. During this, he became friends with a minor girl. He coaxed the girl and took her to a hotel. It is alleged that the singer raped the girl in the hotel. Not only this, he also captured the objectionable pictures of the girl in his mobile.

Photos made viral on social media

According to media reports, the police say that the accused singer made the objectionable pictures of the minor girl viral through social media. Put those pictures on Instagram. The family members of the girl caught sight of these pictures, after which the family members questioned the girl. During this, the girl broke down and narrated her ordeal to her family members. The family reached the police station with the girl.

arrested accused

It is being told that under the POCSO and IT Act, the police registered a case and arrested the accused within a few hours. The police produced him in the court. From where the accused was sent to judicial custody.