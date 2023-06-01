Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay was shot during the program, police engaged in investigation

Bhojpuri News: Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay got shot during a program. Please inform that the singer, who hails from Gauhar Basant of Garkha block located in Saran district, had reached a program. It is being told that the program was organized at the house of Virendra Singh, a resident of Seduar village. Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay was performing here. Meanwhile, a young man from the village started firing in the air. Meanwhile, the singer got shot.

Bhojpuri singer shot in leg

Bhojpuri singer has been shot in the leg. After being shot, she fell down unconscious. After this, there was an atmosphere of chaos here. The local people hurriedly admitted the injured singer to a private hospital in Patna. Also, the family members of the singer were informed about the incident. After this, the relatives of Singer reached the hospital. There has been a stir after the incident. People who know Nisha Upadhyay are trying to know about her condition.

Police engaged in investigation of the case

It is being told that some people were firing happily in the program. For this reason, the singer got shot. At present, the youth who fired has fled from the spot. As soon as the information about the firing was received, the Garkha police reached the spot. The police has started investigating the whole matter. The police is looking for the accused. Whereas, the treatment of the singer is going on in the hospital. It is known that the singer has made her identity in a very short time. The audience also likes his songs a lot. His loved ones are shocked by the news of him being shot.

