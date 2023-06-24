Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj’s sad song ‘Pyaar Vyapar’ goes viral with release, users compete to make reels

Bhojpuri Song: Bhojpuri singer Alam Raj’s sad song ‘Pyaar Vyapar’ has been released. Only after this, this song is becoming increasingly viral on social media. This song of singer Alam Raj has been released from the official YouTube channel of Trimurti Musical Bhojpuri. This song reminds people of the deception they got in their love. Female voice in the song is given by famous singer Shilpi Raj. Both Alam Raj and Shilpi Raj are seen rocking together in the song.

This song is very special – Alam Raj

On the other hand, regarding the song Pyaar Vyapar, Alam Raj has said that this song is very special. This is dedicated to those people, who love, and truly love. Because in today’s world the business of love has started happening. Love like Heer Ranjha, Laila Majnu is not seen now. Let us inform that Alam Raj has sung many sad songs even before this. People have also liked his songs. Many favorite songs of Bhojpuri audience are on his official YouTube channel. Now a new song of the singer Pyar Vyapar has been released.

Viewers liked the new song

Shashi Goswami is the lyricist of this song Pyaar Vyapar by Alam Raj. Music director is Abhishek Gupta. Video director is Pankaj Soni. As soon as the song is released, users are fiercely making reels on it. This song is getting a lot of love from the lovers of Bhojpuri songs. Please tell that part one of this song was very popular on reels. After this, its part two is also being liked a lot.

