Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh becomes ‘Bewafa Sanam’! Know what happened with Smriti Sinha

Bhojpuri News: The audience eagerly waits for the films of Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh. The audience waits for the actor’s film and his film also becomes a hit after its release. Meanwhile, the trailer of Power Star and Smriti Sinha’s upcoming film Bewafa Sanam has been released. It has been released on the YouTube channel of Worldwide Bhojpuri. After this, the audience has also given a lot of love to the trailer. The actor’s chemistry with Smriti Sinha is very much liked by the fans. People are continuously watching the trailer on YouTube.

Viewers will be able to watch the film for free

Smriti is seen playing the role of Pawan Singh’s wife in the film. Please tell that the film has also been shot in London. Jio studio is going to present the film. For this reason, the most important thing is that the audience can watch this film for free. At present, the trailer of the film has been uploaded on YouTube. Pawan and Smriti are seen as a wonderful couple. In this trailer, romance, emotion, drama, tempering of everything is going to be seen. In the beginning of the trailer, Pawan is seen in London. Whereas, Smriti is seen in India.

The film will be released on May 24

In this new trailer, along with London, the beauty of Indian tradition is being seen. Please tell that the film will be released on 24 May. In this, the audience is getting to see the soft corner of the actor. The producers of the film are Abhay Sinha and Jyoti Deshpande. Whereas, Rajneesh Mishra has directed the film.

Published By: Sakshi Shiva

