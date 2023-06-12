Bhojpuri version of Bollywood’s super hit song ‘Tinku Jia’ released

The song ‘Tinku Jiya’ from Dharmendra and Bobby Deol’s film ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’, which came in the year 2011, created a buzz. Now this super hit song has been recreated in Bhojpuri, which is now going viral. Young superstar Ankush Raja and Sneh Upadhyay gave their beautiful voice to this song in Bhojpuri. His voice and on screen chemistry has rocked. The Bhojpuri version of the song is also being liked by the people.

Regarding the song ‘Tinku Jia’, Ankush Raja said that recreating a super hit song is not easy. Nevertheless, we have made an effort that everyone likes this song. This song has been released from the famous music channel T-Series Hamar Bhojpuri. He said that he never thought that he would get an opportunity to recreate the song which he used to listen to with great interest as a listener. Thanks to T-Series Hamar Bhojpuri for this.

The original track of the song ‘Tinku Jia’ is sung by Mamta Sharma & Javed Ali. Lyrics and music by Annu Malik. Even in the music video of the song, the pairing of Ankush Raja and Sneh Upadhyay is rocking. The lyrics of the song are by Bittu Vidyarti and music by Shishir Pandey. The director is Bibhanshu Tiwari.