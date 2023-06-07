Bholaa: Deepak Dobriyal shaves his head after every film, the reason will shock you too

Bollywood actor Deepak Dobriyal is known for his strong acting. He has worked in more than one excellent films. Recently he was seen in the role of a villain in Ajay Devgan’s film Bhola. After which she was also seen in Homi Adajania’s Saas, Bahu and Flamingo. Now the actor told that he is more happy to do films as a villain, or he wanted to work in comedy films.

What did Deepak Dobriyal say on comedy films

On doing a comedy film, Deepak said, “No, as of now there is no intention of doing comedy. But, the comedy that comes to me should not be like that. Now I am tired. In life you repeat the same thing.” , And I don’t want to do that, no matter how pampering the unit or the producers are. So, I have told people that this kind of comedy is not in the mood. Bring something different, let’s talk.

Deepak Dobriyal shaves his head after every film

Talking about casting offers, Deepak also revealed the inspiration behind his bald look in Saas, Bahu and Flamingo. He plays the role of an awkward monk and his look has been appreciated a lot. He said, “Whenever I play a role, I shave my head. I go completely bald. It’s like starting something new, it’s like my culture. I have done it after every 30 roles in my life. Homi suggested me some other role, but, when I sent him the photo of my bald look, he offered me the role of villain. I didn’t know what the character needed to look like.

Deepak Dobriyal has appeared in these films

Deepak Dobriyal gained recognition after starring in Omkara (2006) alongside Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi. He once talked about the time before the film, when the casting director called him a ‘skinny actor’. Omkara has completed 17 years since its release. After this he got a lot of accolades for the film Bhola.