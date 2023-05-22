Bholaa’s villain Deepak Dobriyal wanted to romance with Tabu, the reason will blow your mind

Deepak Dobriyal, who is receiving praise for playing the rakish antagonist in Homi Adajania’s web series Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, is known for his strong acting. Be it the unique ‘Pappi Bhaiya’ in the Tanu Weds Manu franchise, or Hindi Medium, the actor fits into every character with ease. He was earlier seen in Ajay Devgan starrer film Bhola. Where his character gained a lot of fame.

What did Deepak Dobriyal say about mother-in-law, daughter-in-law and flamingo

Talking to E-Times about Saas, Bahu and Flamingo project, Deepak Dobriyal said, “Not many people know this about me, but whenever I finish a project, I am bald.” I go This is a sign to move forward. Homi and I had discussed working together a while back, and one day I sent him a selfie of my bald look with the caption, ‘New role, new preparation’. Homi immediately called and said that he had something in mind for me and asked if I would be able to complete it 100%. I told him that I cannot guarantee whether I will be able to complete it or not, but rest assured, I will try my best.

OTT is giving great option

On getting an opportunity in the OTT space, Deepak said, “More than opportunities, I think it brings much-needed respect to actors who, till a few years ago, despite being extremely talented, would wait for a film or TV show to come their way. Used to do He is now dominated by his tremendous acting on OTT.

Deepal Dobriyal wants to work in sports film

When Deepal Dobriyal was asked in which character would you like to explore further. To which he said, the irony is that no aspect of my personality that I am passionate about translates into a role on the big screen. For example, I like to play all kinds of sports, be it table tennis, badminton or cricket. Although till date I have not done any sports film. Similarly, people say hey you are quite romantic, but then again, there are no romantic movies in my kitty!

Deepal Dobriyal wants to romance with Tabu

On the romance front, you recently said that you want to pair up with Tabu in a love story…he said, ‘Arrey woh toh ghaantak ke chakkar mein statement nikal gaya’. Seriously speaking, I would jump at any opportunity to work with Tabu, regardless of my role and character. Regarding upcoming projects, Deepak said, I have Sector 36. After that, I will do Rama Reddy’s untitled project.