bhopal news satpura bhavan fire brought under control congress raised questions said this sbh

Bhopal: A fire broke out last evening in the Satpura building of the Madhya Pradesh government in Bhopal, which houses different departments. According to the information, this fire started on the third floor of the building. On receiving the information about the fire, the fire brigade team reached there and after about 12 hours of effort, the team controlled the fire to a great extent. Initial investigation revealed that the fire broke out in the building due to a short circuit. There is no news of any casualty due to the fire. However, due to the fire in the building, many files have been burnt. Giving information, District Collector of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Ashish Singh said that the fire has been brought under control. All agencies including CISF, Army came together to douse the fire and it has been brought under control.