Bhujbal expressed happiness over Supriya-Prafulla’s big responsibility in NCP, Ajit Pawar congratulated

New Delhi, 10 June (Hindustan Times). Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday announced daughter Supriya Sule and senior leader Praful Patel as working presidents on the occasion of its 25th foundation day ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Explaining the reason behind this decision of the party, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said that two people have been made working presidents in the party so that the works of both can be divided in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The functions of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are divided between Supriya Sule and Praful Patel. He said that as the elections are round the corner, more responsibility has been placed on his shoulders. It is to handle the work for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

At the same time, NCP leader Ajit Pawar was not given any responsibility. Congratulating Supriya Sule and Praful Patel by tweeting, he wrote in his tweet that, on the foundation day of the Nationalist Congress Party, under the leadership of Sharad Pawar Saheb, MP Praful Patel and MP Supriya Sule have been elected as the working president of the party. Apart from these, MP Sunil Tatkare, Dr. Yoganand Shastri, K.K. Sharma, P.P. Mohd. Faizal, Narendra Verma, Jitendra Awhad, S.R. Kohli, Naseem Siddiqui have also been given important responsibilities. Hearty congratulations to all these colleagues. It is believed that all these allies will live up to the trust of Pawar Saheb.