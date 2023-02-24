Biden administration assumed Zelensky would be assassinated – DOS

February 24, 2023, 04:18 PM – BLiTZ – News

The US authorities assumed that something could happen to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after the start of the special operation. According to The Yew York Times, citing sources, Washington demanded that Zelensky develop a plan for the transfer of power.

Joe Biden’s team advised Volodymyr Zelensky before the start of the special operation last year not to go to the Munich Security Conference and, if possible, stay in the country. But Zelensky went to the event.

The article also says that Biden officials insisted that Zelenskiy develop a transfer plan in case something happened to him. The White House had concerns about the lack of Ukrainian legislation in this matter, which suggests that the vacancy will be filled by the speakers of parliaments and “there is no one else in line.”

“Biden believed that Volodymyr Zelensky would be assassinated or lead a government of exile,” the article notes. Then Zelensky was offered to take refuge in Europe, but he refused the offer and stayed in Kyiv.

In addition, the authors of the article point out that at the beginning of his communication with Zelensky, Joe Biden was outraged that the Ukrainian leader treats the US president like a supply sergeant and constantly requires weapons.

From Biden’s point of view, the specific positions of the weapons should be discussed by aides, and the presidents should decide on higher-level issues. At the same time, the publication notes that the relationship between Zelensky and Biden is now becoming more and more stable.

