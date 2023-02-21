Biden announced the adoption of new anti-Russian sanctions this week

The United States will announce new sanctions against Russia this week. This was announced on February 21 by US President Joe Biden during a speech in Warsaw.

“We are doing everything necessary to make Russia pay a high price. And this week we will announce new sanctions,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a state of the nation address, said the goal of anti-Russian sanctions was to make Russian citizens suffer. According to him, in this way Western countries want to destabilize Russian society from within.

On the same day, the European Union (EU) officially decided to extend sanctions against Russia until February 24, 2024. This became known from the decision of the Council of the EU, published on February 21 in the Official Journal of the EU. The decision comes into force on the day following its publication.

Also on February 21, John Kavulich, senior editor of the American analytical portal Issue Insight, told Izvestia that Russia is showing resistance to sanctions, unexpected and undesirable for the European Union (EU). According to him, the decision of the EU to increase during the year the depth and scope of restrictions on the public and private sectors of the Russian Federation demonstrates both the strength and the weakness of the unanimity of the union.

Before that, on February 20, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, admitted that all the main sanctions against Russia had already been introduced, all new packages of restrictive measures were aimed solely at closing weak spots and preventing attempts to bypass.

Western states have stepped up sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation against the backdrop of a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision to start it was made by the President of the Russian Federation against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.