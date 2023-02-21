The United States will host the NATO summit in 2024, American leader Joe Biden said during a speech in Warsaw on February 21.

“Next year, I will host all NATO members at a summit in the United States. Together we will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the strongest defensive alliance in world history,” the politician said during a broadcast on site White House.

He shared his opinion that Russian President Vladimir Putin was counting on a split in NATO, but the alliance “has become even more united and cohesive.”

Biden promised that the bloc would not be divided and would not get tired of the Ukrainian conflict.

The United States and allies united and were able to respond to Russia’s actions in Ukraine, the head of the White House stressed.

The last NATO summit took place in June 2022 in Madrid. The United States hosted the alliance’s summit in 2012, the event was held in Chicago.

Earlier, on February 21, during a message to the Federal Assembly, Putin recalled what provoked the start of the special operation. The head of state pointed out that Kyiv had been conducting military operations against civilians in Donbass since 2014, while the West turned a blind eye to this.

In addition, the Russian leader added that the country has always been ready to work on the security system, but in response received “vague or hypocritical reactions” and NATO expansion.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.