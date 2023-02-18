“Biden” appeared in the NVO zone, which helps the Russian military – News

February 18, 2023, 13:00 – BLiTZ – News

Fighters on the front line in the NWO zone spoke about their pet, a duck named Biden, who provides them with psychological support.

In the VK community “Help to the Military at NWO “Together” Kopeysk South Ural” it was reported that the soldiers bought a duck in the village, but noticed that she was looking at them very sadly, so they decided to leave her with them in the dugout.

Initially, the fighters thought it was a drake and named it Biden. The community noted that the duck has already become a member of the team and lives with the fighters. The report also says that the military find many animals in abandoned settlements on the front line, nurse them, fatten them and keep them. Some animals go home with the fighters. Photo: Social networks

Earlier it was reported about the German Shepherd, for which the Chelyabinsk fighters ordered an unloading vest so that it could carry ammunition and even wounded comrades.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

