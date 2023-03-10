Biden called on Arab countries to reconcile with Israel

March 10 - BLiTZ. US President Joe Biden called on the Arab world to improve relations with Israel. The President spoke in favor of improving contacts. This reaction followed after Biden learned about the stabilization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran. China helped countries in this.

The American leader noted that the better relations between Israel and the Arab states, the better for them and the whole world. It is necessary to strive for this in the civilized world.

It is worth noting that Biden did not answer the question of whether the States are going to reduce their influence in the Middle East, which triggers many states.