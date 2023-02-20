US President Joe Biden, during a visit to Kyiv on Monday, February 20, pointed to the great sacrifice of Ukraine, which she bears in the conflict.

“The price that Ukraine had to bear is extremely high. The sacrifices were too great,” the American leader said during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Biden stopped in Kyiv earlier that day on his way to Poland. He met Zelensky in St. Michael’s Cathedral, wrote the local newspaper Strana.ua.

On February 20, Bild journalist Yulian Repke tweeted about Biden’s arrival in Kyiv. He later wrote that this was his personal opinion.

In Kyiv blocked the central streets. Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Melnyk stressed that “a surprise is being prepared in Kyiv” and that on this day citizens will see “the presence of important, main partners.”

Meanwhile, a former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, retired US Army Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that Biden can stop the conflict in Ukraine with just one call, since the White House, in fact, sponsors him. According to McGregor, the President of Ukraine is not an independent figure. McGregor pointed out that Washington has invested so much money in Kyiv that it already feels like an American state, not an independent state.