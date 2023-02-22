Biden expressed confidence in the possibility of resolving the situation with START

American President Joe Biden considers Russia’s decision to suspend participation in START/START-3 a “big mistake” and is confident that the parties will be able to “deal with” this. The American leader said this in an interview ABC News February 23.

“It’s a big mistake to do this. Not a very important step. But I don’t think he (Russian President Vladimir Putin – Ed.) is thinking about using nuclear weapons or anything like that. <...> I am sure that we will be able to deal with this,” he told a journalist from a TV channel in Poland before flying to Washington.

During his address to the Federal Assembly, Vladimir Putin on February 21 announced the suspension of participation in the New START Treaty. He stressed that this is precisely the suspension, and not the withdrawal from the treaty.

At the same time, the head of state said that before returning to the discussion of START, the country must understand how to take into account the nuclear arsenals of France and Great Britain.

On the same day, the head of state submitted a draft law on this to the State Duma, which was adopted on Wednesday. Then the document was unanimously adopted by the Federation Council.

At the same time, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the development of the situation with the suspension of the START Treaty by Russia completely depends on the United States. He also suggested that the American side may withdraw from the treaty, but it is not easy to predict its further steps.

The agreement between Russia and the United States on measures to reduce and limit strategic offensive arms was signed on April 8, 2010 in Prague. The document replaced the 1991 START Treaty. Upon entry into force, it also replaced the 2002 Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty.