Biden family dog sends Secret Service agent to hospital

German Shepard dogs owned by the Biden family continue to pose risks to the Secret Service agents assigned to protect them.

According to The Western Journal, “Secret Service emails show that President Joe Biden’s German shepherd Commander bit seven people over four months last year, sending one Secret Service officer to the hospital”.

The incidents came “after former first dog Major was ousted from the White House over similar aggressive behavior”, the New York Post noted further in an exclusive report.

The outlet noted further: “The shocking spate of incidents involving Commander — none of them previously reported — mirrors attacks involving Major, who the White House says was given to family friends after biting many Secret Service members in 2021. In the most serious documented incident involving Commander, the White House physician’s office on Nov. 3, 2022, referred a bitten Secret Service uniformed officer to a local hospital for treatment after the dog clamped down on their arm and thigh, according to emails released under the Freedom of Information Act to conservative legal group Judicial Watch”.

According to records, Commander broke the skin of a different Secret Service member’s hand and arm weeks later after President Joe Biden let him out of the White House after a family movie night. In the following month, Commander bit a security technician at Biden’s Wilmington, Del., home.

The first family’s new concern arises as House Republicans increase their scrutiny of Joe Biden’s involvement in his son Hunter Biden and brother James Biden’s international business dealings, particularly in countries like Ukraine.

One of Hunter’s close associates, Devon Archer, is expected to testify next week, revealing that Hunter frequently put his then-vice president father on speaker phone while conducting business with foreign partners, The Post added.

The documented attacks between September 2022 and January likely do not provide a complete record of incidents involving Commander since it doesn’t include his initial nine months at the White House or the most recent six-month period, the outlet speculated.

“These shocking records raise fundamental questions about President Biden and the Secret Service”, said Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton in remarks to The Post.