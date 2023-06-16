Biden family will organize a special dinner for PM Modi

pm modi us visit : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit America for which preparations are on. US President Joe Biden’s family will host a dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21. A day after this, a state dinner will be organized at the official residence and office of the US President – the White House. This information is coming from a senior US administrative official.

Let us tell you that Joe Biden and America’s First Lady Jill Biden have invited Modi for an official state visit. An official familiar with the plans for the high-profile visit said the historic visit would see an impressive reception at the South Lawns on June 22 and a state dinner at the same venue later in the night, which would feature elaborate entertainment. Will be done.

An official aware of the travel plan said that there will be a very important reception on the lawn of the White House. I hope that the night before, Prime Minister Modi, President Biden and the Biden family will get an opportunity to sit together and talk intimately for some time. It has not been told yet where this dinner will be organized. Soon after reaching the US, Prime Minister Modi will participate in a program organized on the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York and after that he will reach Washington DC.

state banquet

The official said that June 22 will be a busy day during the visit of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and a state banquet will be organized at the end of the day. For this, there is a possibility of installing tents in the South Lawns of the White House, so that space can be made available for a large number of invited guests on this occasion. The guest list is usually released on the evening of the state banquet. It is estimated that those people have been invited to this state banquet, who are the stakeholders of relations between America and India.

Celebrating the relationship between India and America

The official said that I think the relationship between India and America will be celebrated during the state dinner and it will include allies from across India and America. This will be a very popular event. Hardly a day goes by when we don’t get requests from people to buy last tickets for state dinners. I think it will be a great event. On the condition of anonymity, the official said that on June 23, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host a lunch for Prime Minister Modi at the ‘Foggy Bottom’ headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs.

many events will be organized

The official told that many programs will be organized during this visit of Prime Minister Modi. He said that the Prime Minister has asked to make a very concrete program and that is what we have done. We’ve got as many events planned for them which in many ways illustrate why we think the US-India relationship is so important. The senior administration official said in response to a question that the White House will release information about the dinner and other activities in the coming days.