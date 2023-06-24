Biden gifted a special T-shirt to Modi, written ‘The future is AI America and India’

Washington, June 24 (Hindustan). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ended his visit to America. The relationship between the two countries has been strengthened by this visit of the Indian Prime Minister to America. The proof of this is also the unique gift given by US President Joe Biden to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on which it is written that AI is the future and AI means America and India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received a warm welcome from the President to the common American citizen during his visit to America. Modi and Biden held a meeting with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Indian-American companies in the last leg of their visit. In this meeting, US President Joe Biden gifted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a special T-shirt, on which it is written, The Future is AI ie ‘AI is the future’. Along with this, America and India are written in English below it. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Apple CEO Tim Cook and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were present at the event when President Biden gifted a T-shirt to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi shared the picture of the gift on Twitter and wrote, “The future belongs to AI, be it Artificial Intelligence or US-India!” Prime Minister Modi further wrote that when we work together, our nations become stronger. At the same time, the whole world benefits. It is worth mentioning that earlier Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the joint session of the US Parliament, referred to US and India as AI and said that the future belongs to AI and there is also an AI, US-India. He said that it is our commitment to deepen the friendship between India and America. In the last few years, there has been a lot of progress in AI ie Artificial Intelligence. Also, there have been more significant developments in other AI i.e. US and India. This is how Prime Minister Modi referred to a new acronym to represent the technical cooperation between the US and India.