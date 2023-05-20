Biden himself came to PM Modi, and hugged him like this... watch the video...

The US President himself during the G7 Hiroshima summit Joe Biden Walked up to PM Modi and hugged him. After this, PM Modi also got up from his chair and met Joe Biden warmly. Not only this, PM Modi hugged with US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. PM Modi is attending the G7 summit held in Hiroshima at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

#WATCH Japan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden in Hiroshima. #G7Summit pic.twitter.com/pZB43z1UMJ

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 20, 2023



Both top leaders met warmly

It can be seen in the video shared by news agency ANI that when Prime Minister Modi is sitting, at the same time US President Joe Biden walks to him. After this, PM Modi also gets up from his chair in respect and shakes hands with him. After this both hug each other. The meeting with Biden today comes ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s official state visit to the US from June 21 to 24, where he will be hosted by US President Joe Biden at the White House.

PM Modi congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Earlier, PM Modi had also met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Hiroshima, Japan. During this meeting, both the leaders discussed ways to enhance India-Japan friendship in various fields including trade, economy and culture. During this, PM Modi had said that ‘I congratulate you for the wonderful event of G7. I am also very grateful to you for inviting India to the G7 conference. The Bodhi tree I had given to you, you planted it in Hiroshima and as it grows, Indo-Japanese relations will get stronger. This is the tree that gives immortality to Buddha’s thoughts.’

